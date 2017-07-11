Map of London for visitors who suffer from anxiety

Map of London for visitors who suffer from anxietyby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.11
The London tube has become anxiety-friendly. Transport For London (TfL), in fact, has just presented a map of the famous underground, that indicates above-ground and underground stops, for sensitive riders: those who suffer panic attacks or claustrophobia. More than half of the 270 stops are actually above ground, but until now, there had been no formal document indicating precisely which ones. In addition, there are new, alternative routes suggested for riders who want to avoid getting off the train in dark areas or having to walk in tunnels before arriving at an exit to fresh air, street-level. TfL’s initiative was welcomed with enthusiasm by the associations who meet the needs of individuals who suffer from anxiety. This is only the first of many programs that have been planned to make the Tube of Britain’s capital city more accessible to everyone. Not long ago, special badges were offered to pregnant women and people with invisible chronic illnesses, so they could be sure to get a seat.
Our new #TunnelMap can help you plan a more comfortable journey if tunnels make you anxious. Download one here – https://t.co/rcjbJL45V4 pic.twitter.com/28Tww1ArAc
— Transport for London (@TfL) 5 luglio 2017
In the UK more cancer cases than marriages
More new diagnosis of cancer than marriages. This is the tendency in the United Kingodm, verified by the research center Macmillan Cancer Support that has just released a report on the issue. Figures speak clear: 361,216 new cases of tumors compared to 289,841 weddings in 2015. More than half of Read More.
After a paralysis virtual reality puts a smile back on your face
Virtual reality reshapes the lost smile due to a paralysis. Facial Remote Activity Monitoring Eyewear (FRAME) is an English project dedicated to these special patients. "These people repeatedly say that they can no longer look in the mirror feeling disheartened and demoted to carry out classical rehabilitation therapy," says Charles Read More.
Unique tatoos for women who have had mastectomies
She sees these tatoos as therapeutic. Alexia Cassar, is from France, and is a pioneer in Europe in nipple “reconstruction” for women who have had a mastectomy, and therefore, no longer have one (or two). Thanks to this special 3D-technique of drawing, imported from the United States, that is based Read More.
Lingerie line perfect for women with Chrohn’s disease
A lingerie line for women who live with an intestinal pouch due to a colostomy. Bras, body suits, and beautifully embroidered underwear with high waistlines: each piece is designed to hide the part of the body that is sub-umbilical. The Jasmine Stacey Collection, is named after the 25-year-old American woman with Chrohn’s Read More.
Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessively
In Italy, someone who is affected by a head tumor after excessive use of a cell phone for work purposes can expect to be compensated for permanent disability. In fact, the court in Florence, Italy, ruled that INAIL, the country’s insurance agency responsible for work injuries, must compensate a man Read More.
Measles takes the lives of two Italians
In Italy, since the beginning of this year, measles has already claimed the lives of 2 individuals. The total number of cases were reported as being 3,232 with 88% not having been vaccinated. Complications were recorded in 35% of those with the disease and 40% reported having been admitted to Read More.