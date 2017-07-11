Map of London for visitors who suffer from anxiety

by Angelica Basile - 2017.07.11

The London tube has become anxiety-friendly. Transport For London (TfL), in fact, has just presented a map of the famous underground, that indicates above-ground and underground stops, for sensitive riders: those who suffer panic attacks or claustrophobia. More than half of the 270 stops are actually above ground, but until now, there had been no formal document indicating precisely which ones. In addition, there are new, alternative routes suggested for riders who want to avoid getting off the train in dark areas or having to walk in tunnels before arriving at an exit to fresh air, street-level. TfL’s initiative was welcomed with enthusiasm by the associations who meet the needs of individuals who suffer from anxiety. This is only the first of many programs that have been planned to make the Tube of Britain’s capital city more accessible to everyone. Not long ago, special badges were offered to pregnant women and people with invisible chronic illnesses, so they could be sure to get a seat.

Our new #TunnelMap can help you plan a more comfortable journey if tunnels make you anxious. Download one here – https://t.co/rcjbJL45V4 pic.twitter.com/28Tww1ArAc — Transport for London (@TfL) 5 luglio 2017