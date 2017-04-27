Many Italians are affected by gambling problems

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.27

In Italy, men are the majority of the population aged 41-50 affected by gambling disorders. With a male/female ratio of 4:1. A gender gap which drastically decreases with advancing age and becomes 3:1 in the 51-60 age group and falls below 2:1 (1.8: 1) in the age group 61-70. The figures are reported in the first online survey on the matter by the National Institute of Health (ISS). A study that analyzed the public and private healthcare services of the Country which provide care and treatment for patients affected by game addiction.