Man with Parkinson’s tries marijuana for first time

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.02.03

Larry Smith, an American ex-policeman with Parkinson’s Disease who has been trying for 20 years to alleviate some of his symptoms, has now launched a web page to positively influence public opinion. Originally from South Dakota, his symptoms have become serious enough to compromise his quality of life significantly, despite the heavy therapies that he takes: violent tremors, constant stuttering, and physical pain cause him great suffering. Larry moved to California, in order to try therapeutic cannabis, and since then, he has been able to better control his movements and speak calmly without major problems. In the video of his first therapeutic session with marijuana, Larry talks with the person accompanying him, and only minutes after having taken cannabis oil, his communication is noticeably improved. In addition, his body is more relaxed and the tremors have almost disappeared. “Those who suffer like me should freely use marijuana –Larry declares – and it really bothers me that I can’t do it in my state”.