Making fun of obese people has two devastating consequences

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.27

“Fat shaming” in English. Actually, a devastating form of “bullying”. The result is always destructive for the person who is on the receiving end. At least that is what has been revealed by a recently published study in Obesity, that highlighted the stress thatoversized individuals experience by being constantly made fun of. Two major effects were pointed out in the study of being repeatedly called “fat”: the first having to do with cardiac risks associated with the anxiety of dealing with others. The other having to do with the vicious circle of finding comfort (from the harassmsent) in food, and, over time, together with the usual lack of sports, only adding more weight.