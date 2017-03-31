Magic tooth brush in arrival for autistic kids

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.31

When parents of kids with autism have to bring their children for a teeth cleaning, it can be a challenge. For this reason, a group of researchers at the University of Nantes (France), created çATED, the entertaining app for tablets that teaches kids how to use a toothbrush and toothpaste in a fun way. Using pictograms that represent gestures necessary for good oral hygiene, this step-by-step approach makes everything clear. From opening the mouth to the right movements to adopt. In addition, this extremely useful instrument can also be individualized. Which, for example, allows moms and dads to choose images appropriate for an electric toothbrush, or to modify the amount of time for the session, using a special digital timer. Once the water is turned off, the little one receives a diploma which is used to reinforce self-esteem. Independence is essential to keep kids from having to go to the dentist as much as possible, seeing as it can be a traumatic experience for these children. The app is downloadable on Google Play or Apple store. Addition documents for instructions and information are available online, in any event.

