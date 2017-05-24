Magic mushrooms are the safest recreational drug

Magic mushrooms are the safest recreational drugby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.24
Mushrooms are the safest of all the drugs people take recreationally. According to the Global Drug Survey 2017, of the more than 12,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016, just 0.2% of them said they needed emergency medical treatment – less than for MDMA, LSD and cocaine, while one of the riskiest drugs was synthetic cannabis. According to the experts magic mushrooms aren’t completely harmless, the bigger risks were people picking and eating the wrong mushrooms, and combined use with alcohol and use within risky or unfamiliar settings increase the risks of harm most commonly accidental injury, panic and short lived confusion, disorientation and fears of losing one’s mind. Global Drug Survey 2017, with almost 120,000 participants in 50 countries, is the world’s biggest annual drug survey, with questions that cover the types of substances people take, patterns of use and whether they experienced any negative effects.
Anti-drug tests are a problem for the American job market
They take drugs because they are unemployed. They are unemployed because they take drugs. This is the trap in which a record number of unemployed Americans find themselves. Reported, according to a recent study by Quest Diagnostics, by many business owners looking for “clean” employees. In fact, many candidates pass Read More.
In Italy you can legally smoke marijuana “light”
Easyjoint, the so-called marijuana “light”, is now also legal in Italy. This is the first made in Italy variant of cannabis that carries a low THC content and a high natural CBD one. It has been recently presented at the International Hemp Fair, held in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), it Read More.
Marijuana lowers enthusiasm for university
Students who start smoking marijuana at high school get bad grades and are less likely to go to university. This is what say experts at the University of Waterloo, who have investigated the effect of the psychoactive substance on school performances. According to experts, if marijuana is taken before twenties, Read More.
A dose of cannabis a day can keep senility away in the elderly
In small doses, marijuana could rejuvenate the brain, slowing down the usual cognitive decline that sets in as we age. This hypothesis was tested in a recent study conducted on older mice, published in Nature Medicine. The research team at University of Bonn observed mice who had been given regular, Read More.
Mexico joins countries who authorize marijuana for therapeutic use
The House of Representatives in Mexico have just given their approval for medical and scientific use of cannabis. The new regulation was approved this Friday, with 301 voting in favor, and 88 against, with 2 abstentions. The official announcement declared that with this reform, marijuana will be removed from the Read More.
5 lesser known uses of cannabis and its derivatives
While use of marijuana for therapeutic reasons is becoming more widespread throughout the world, there are a number of lesser known uses of cannabis and its derivatives. Here are 5 of them: 1. Tampons for mestrual cramps. A California company sells cannabis in the form of tampons to alleviate mestrual cramping. Read More.