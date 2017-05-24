Magic mushrooms are the safest recreational drug

Related:

Anti-drug tests are a problem for the American job market They take drugs because they are unemployed. They are unemployed because they take drugs. This is the trap in which a record number of unemployed Americans find themselves. Reported, according to a recent study by Quest Diagnostics, by many business owners looking for “clean” employees. In fact, many candidates pass Read More.

In Italy you can legally smoke marijuana “light” Easyjoint, the so-called marijuana “light”, is now also legal in Italy. This is the first made in Italy variant of cannabis that carries a low THC content and a high natural CBD one. It has been recently presented at the International Hemp Fair, held in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), it Read More.

Marijuana lowers enthusiasm for university Students who start smoking marijuana at high school get bad grades and are less likely to go to university. This is what say experts at the University of Waterloo, who have investigated the effect of the psychoactive substance on school performances. According to experts, if marijuana is taken before twenties, Read More.

A dose of cannabis a day can keep senility away in the elderly In small doses, marijuana could rejuvenate the brain, slowing down the usual cognitive decline that sets in as we age. This hypothesis was tested in a recent study conducted on older mice, published in Nature Medicine. The research team at University of Bonn observed mice who had been given regular, Read More.

Mexico joins countries who authorize marijuana for therapeutic use The House of Representatives in Mexico have just given their approval for medical and scientific use of cannabis. The new regulation was approved this Friday, with 301 voting in favor, and 88 against, with 2 abstentions. The official announcement declared that with this reform, marijuana will be removed from the Read More.