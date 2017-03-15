‘Made by Refugee’, a project to highlight the cultural contributions of refugees

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.15

New York-based artist Kien Quan highlights the cultural contributions of former refugees in his project ‘Made by Refugee‘. As Freddie Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar to Indian parents, settled in the UK after fleeing the Zanzibar revolution in 1964. Felix Salten, the author of Bambi, fled Austria for Switzerland after one of his books was banned by Hitler in 1936. Alec Issigonis, creator of the iconic Mini Cooper, was evacuated from Smyrna (now Izmir, Turkey) during the Greek-Turkish war in 1922. Quan designed a label that reads “made by refugee,” which they then stuck to products found in New York city. Quan also made posters showing some of the items. He has also designed a set of stickers that people can download and stick on refugee-made products they spot themselves.