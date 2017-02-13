Love letters for individuals with Alzheimer’s

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.02.13

An anthology of poems that celebrates the devotion to dear ones who have the illness and to the supreme dignity involved in facing the pain that this entails. Alzheimer d’amore (Alzheimer’s with love) is a collection of poems in Italian that has as its leitmotiv the illness, the cornerstone of the intense verses that have been written to those who are ill or inspired by the daily obstacles that the pathology brings with it. When the unbearable impotence in front of the people closest to us, takes our breath away, poetry becomes the inexhaustible generator of feelings and meanings when words no longer suffice. Poetry, like evil itself, is universal and facilitates the sharing of concepts that are difficult to convey. The book is narrated by poet, Franca Grisoni: her capacity to interpret the human soul accompanies us on the ups and downs of suffering. Edited by Interlinea, with poems by Alessandro Fo, Vivian Lamarque, Giuseppe Langella, Davide Rondoni, among others.