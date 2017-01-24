Lost generations of Syrian children who are unable to go to school

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.24

There are 380,000 Syrian children in Turkey who do not go to school. They make up 40% of the total number of minor immigrants in Ankara. A report published by Unicef highlights this generation lost, because exclusion from education leads to adults (i.e. these children grown up) who will not have the essential cultural base for re building their country. The Turkish schools have recorded some Syrian students, but often they are divided into classes organized at different times or according to ethnic groups, due to different didactic needs: all of which inevitably slows down the process of integration. It is important to note that in 5 years, the number of Syrian refugees, in general, has added up to a total of 6 million. Of which 45% live in Turkey, a natural conclusion, seeing as the two countries share borders. And the other nations’contribution to welcoming these refugees is marginal, to say the least.