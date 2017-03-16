Losing a smartphone is as stressful as an ISIS attack

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.16

Losing a smartphone could be almost as stressful as a terrorist attack, a new study by British scientists reveals. The nationwide survey was carried out by The Physiological Society, in partnership with the polling firm YouGov. Results have shown some surprising findings: the threat of a terrorist attack received a score of 5.84 – only slightly more stressful than losing a smartphone (5.79). Researchers believe this is the result of living in 2017, with modern life adding “some stresses that would not have been imagined 50 years ago such as the pervasiveness of social media and smartphones meaning we are connected 24/7. However, the death of a loved one and serious illness received the highest marks for stress levels, in line with a more natural reaction.