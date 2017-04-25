Losing a sibling early in life can threaten one’s future

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.25

Much higher risk of premature death for those who lose a sibling during childhood. At least that is what the data from a recent Danish study published in Jama Pediatrics revealed. The 37-year study demonstrated that among the individuals evaluated, those who had lost a brother or sister at the average age of 7, demonstrated a risk for premature death, due to illness or suicide, as much as 70% higher than the average population. A percentage of risk that is even more elevated if the sibling who died is the same age or of the same sex (gender). The primary reason for this – according to the researchers – lies in the compromised physical or psychological state of the individual who survives the loss his/her sibling, a factor that is often ignored altogether. A type of suffering that should be watched carefully, as much as that of the parents, because the bond between siblings is the longest and greatly influences development.