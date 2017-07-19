Looking for parents who have used the services of a surrogate

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.19

Collecting information on the experiences of those who have had or will have access to parenting through gestation for others is the purpose of the study by Diletta Luminari, a PhD student at the International Graduate School of the University of Bremen (Germany). She is trying to gather together and record the experiences of those who have decided to take this road to having a child and to highlight the difficulties (emotional, organizational, administrative, etc.) encountered at different stages and the strategies put in place to address them. The sample will consist of parents and future parents without any restriction on the participation based on the type of family unit of or sexual orientation. The research, is currently in two phases:

1. A so-called “focus groups” with partners who already have children born through the gestation for others (to be held in October/November 2017; requirement for participation: at least one of the investor’s children was conceived through gestation for others);

2. A series of interviews called “longitudinal” with parents who are on the path to parenthood through the gestation for others, to be held before and after the birth of the child (to be held from December 2017; requirement for participation: the investor has already made contact with the expectant mother, daughter/son born through the gestation for others is not necessarily the eldest).