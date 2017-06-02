Living with disabled family member not a requirement for Italian paid leave of absence

Related:

Thanks to Iacopo Italians with disabilities can go bathing Please, help me to buy chairs to bring people with disabilities to the beach. Here is the birthday gift that Iacopo Melio, an Italian guy confined to a wheelchair by a permanent disability and the founder of #vorreiprendereiltreno, had asked about two months ago to his Facebook friends. They have Read More.

Platform for parents of children with disabilities It is not easy for parents with disabled children to find trustworthy information online. Enfant-différent is a new interactive program in France, managed by a multidisciplinary team, that provides moms, dads, and professionals with a point of reference and meeting place. Here, parents can find explore a range of topics Read More.

Sign languages can be now translated simultaneously Lesi is the name of the innovative appliance that is able to transform gestures into words. Actually, the user places himself/herself in front of a special sensor that is connected to a computer, and it recognizes movements made during “signing” and writes them on a PC monitor and produces the corresponding Read More.

International Multiple Sclerosis Day as the French do it For Internal Multiple Sclerosis Day here are six pieces of information that the French associations concerned with sufferers and their families have published. 1) Multiple sclerosis, that mostly appears between 20-35 years, affects almost 100,000 people in France. 2) 2,500 - 4,000 new cases are diagnosed every year. Women are 2-3 times more likely Read More.

Braille is now portable thanks to six women Reading will soon be a lot easier for the visually impaired thanks to six young female students at Mit in Boston. The team of talented engineers has created Tactile a device that is as large as a glasses case with a special video camera on one side that can scan any text Read More.