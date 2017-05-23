Living in cities makes young people paranoid and schizophrenic

Living in cities makes young people paranoid and schizophrenicby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.23
That it is healthier to live in the country than the city is well known. However, the fact that young city-dwellers also have 40% more chance of suffering from psychosis (hearing voices, paranoia or becoming schizophrenic in adulthood) is perhaps is less common knowledge. These were the findings by a study conducted by King’s College London andDuke University on an extensive sample of British students. The conditions of stress that they are subjected to in cities contributes greatly to this deterioration in mental health according to the experts. Stress caused by traffic, pollution and criminality.
