Lists of the best workplaces in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.07

Among all large companies, Hilton hotels are the best place to work in Italy, according to the latest Best Workplaces ranking by the Great Place to Work Institute. While, as far as medium companies are concerned (from 50 to 500 employees), Cisco Systems ranks first. Finally, in the first position of the list of the best small companies (less than 50 employees), we find Cadence Design Systems. These three rankings are the result of some anonymous questionnaires completed by the employees, taking into account three fundamental relationships: a mutual trust with the company management, pride of their own work and the organization of which they are part, and the quality of relationships with the other colleagues.





