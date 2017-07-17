List of countries where vaccine administration in pharmacy is allowed

Related:

The reason why the elderly sleep less Sentinel-Mechanism could be responsible for the gradual loss of sleep that comes with the passing of years, as we age. It is the modus operandi in force since antiquity for the tribes and villages where the older people remained vigilant at night in order to protect the other members of

The truth and lies about vaccinations It is not true that vaccines contain toxic and hazardous substances such as mercury, formaldehyde and aluminium. While, there is no doubt that the current decline in immunizing has caused the upsurge of certain diseases such as measles in Itay, and could lead to the return of diseases which are

What is hiding behind healthcare tourism in Kiev? They offer money to Italian physicians to encourage their patients to go to the Ukraine for their treatments. For this reason, the Italian Order of physician-surgeons and Dentists of Rome (OMCeO), presented to the Italian courts a case against the company "Hepatos-Kiev". That, in a letter, sent to a gastroenterologists-hepatologist

Measles continues to spread and take lives in Europe Ongoing measles outbreaks in the WHO European Region have caused 35 deaths in the past 12 months. The most recent fatality was a 6-year-old boy in Italy, where over 3300 measles cases and 2 deaths have occurred since June 2016. Several other countries have also reported outbreaks; according to national

Money rewards to pediatricians who vaccinate the most "Scandalous is the word used to describe the agreement between the Tuscany region of Italy and pediatricians who will receive prize money, upon vaccinating all of their patients". This is the comment made by one of the Italian consumer associations, Codacons, regarding the region's decision to pay €15 for each