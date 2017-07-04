Lingerie line perfect for women with Chrohn’s disease

Lingerie line perfect for women with Chrohn’s diseaseby Angelica Basile - 2017.07.04
A lingerie line for women who live with an intestinal pouch due to a colostomy. Bras, body suits, and beautifully embroidered underwear with high waistlines: each piece is designed to hide the part of the body that is sub-umbilical. The Jasmine Stacey Collection, is named after the 25-year-old American woman with Chrohn’s disease who has lived for more than 10 years in this condition that, for thousands of women, is a real challenge. “I refused to let my illness get the better of me, so I decided to face it by designing this collection of intimate apparel”. With the objective of giving all women who had to undergo a colostomy a chance to feel sexy and feminine. Women who want to hide scars or skin defects of any kind can enjoy them too.
