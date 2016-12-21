Lilac flag signifies Italian operators of accessible tourism

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.21

An Italian branding for accessible tourism has been launched. The Lilac Flag feature online is a special certification that indicates the structure being considered is one that meets the needs of tourists with disabilities. A clear, easy to read website lists the hotels, museums, and recreational facilities that can be used by individuals with mental and motor difficulties. What started out as an experiment three years ago, in the Italian region of Liguria, thanks to the social volunteer cooperative Bandiera Lilla,(Lilac Flag), has now been extended on a national level, due to its success in 10 towns that recorded a marked increase in visitors with disabilities from around the world. The initiative is open to all cites/towns who want to display the Lilac Flag, if they apply by February 28th, 2017. A special commission will then visit the location and carefully evaluate if all of the pre-established parameters have been met.