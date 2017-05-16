Like this, Rome’s garbage will make the Austrians happy

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.05.16
Like this, Rome’s garbage will make the Austrians happy
  • Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Whatsapp
  • Print
Attachments

There is one Italian record that few talk about: export. No, we’re not talking about red wine, cheese, or fashion.We are talking about garbage. The numbers regarding this subject were published in the most recent report released by ISPRA (Italy’s equivalent to the USA’s Environmental Protection Agency): 487 kg are produced by each individual each year, of which only one third (less than 30 %) is recycled by Italy. Results? Overflowing trash containers, inadequate landfills, and train cars stuffed with garbage traveling to foreign countries. The most startling example is that of Rome, where 1,000 tons of trash are loaded up each week onto special trains that head to Austria: where, each year, Roman garbage is transformed into electricity, to give energy to more than 170,000 homes. AMA, the agency in Rome responsible for the city’s waste disposal, spends 250 million euro each year to ship these garbage bales abroad. And the municipality plans to double the service. It’s almost as if we are saying to the Austrians: you can count on us to light up your houses.

Related:

  • Historic divorce sentence in Italy

    In Italy, when calculating alimony payments, lifestyle considerations regarding the standard of living during the marriage are no longer valid. This revolutionary decision that flies in the face of years of judicial pronouncements, has just been published by the Supreme Court. According to which new parameters have been established when Read More...

  • An army of silent caregivers in the family under-25

    In France, out of 8 million family caregivers, 500,000 are under 25 years old. In fact, many small children, even very small, often help a disabled family member to move, eat, or wash. A reality that is still taboo and “invisible”, but which is becoming more common, due to the Read More...

  • In all countries kids buy first homes with help from parents

    When it comes to helping your children buy a house, it’s a small world. In the UK, for example, “The Parent’s Bank” hands out a quantity of money that is comparable to the loans made by the country’s first 10 financial institutions. According to the estimations of Legal&General, a UK Read More...