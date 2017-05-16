Like this, Rome’s garbage will make the Austrians happy

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.05.16

There is one Italian record that few talk about: export. No, we’re not talking about red wine, cheese, or fashion.We are talking about garbage. The numbers regarding this subject were published in the most recent report released by ISPRA (Italy’s equivalent to the USA’s Environmental Protection Agency): 487 kg are produced by each individual each year, of which only one third (less than 30 %) is recycled by Italy. Results? Overflowing trash containers, inadequate landfills, and train cars stuffed with garbage traveling to foreign countries. The most startling example is that of Rome, where 1,000 tons of trash are loaded up each week onto special trains that head to Austria: where, each year, Roman garbage is transformed into electricity, to give energy to more than 170,000 homes. AMA, the agency in Rome responsible for the city’s waste disposal, spends 250 million euro each year to ship these garbage bales abroad. And the municipality plans to double the service. It’s almost as if we are saying to the Austrians: you can count on us to light up your houses.