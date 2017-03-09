Like physical handicap, autism has many varieties

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.09

From today the term autism will have to be used in the plural. Yes, this is because a team of international scientists have discovered what is technically known as multivariate autism spectrum disorder. It seems, in fact, and this is the big news, that there are eighteen genes linked to it. A cornerstone of research – just published in Nature Neuroscience- discovered by focusing on microscopic DNA components that there are more than 5 thousand families affected with this disability. This incredible discovery, experts say, is important for two reasons. The first reinforces the thesis of ‘neurodiversity’. The new information could, for example, help to locate new subtypes of the condition, each with its own set of behavioural effects. And so, bearing that in mind, and to be fair, we should use the term ‘ autisms ‘. The second concerns the medical problems associated with it, which could shed some light on the link between autism and, for example, the development of diabetes or heart problems or seizures.