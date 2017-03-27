LGBTI asylum seekers lack adequate support

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.27

Nearly 80 countries worldwide still criminalise sexual orientation; in five the sentence can be death. Although such persecution is a ground for claiming asylum under EU law, official figures are not collected, making it difficult to assess numbers of LGBTI applicants. According to the new report of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), many Member States are failing to adequately support LGBTI asylum seekers. Some of the report’s main findings include that only a few Member States have national guidelines or training on interviewing LGBTI people. Interviews are often too short to specifically assess claims of LGBTI persecution. This is particularly problematic as applicants may be uncomfortable about revealing intimate aspects of their life. Asylum officers also tend to have stereotypical views on sexual orientation or gender identity such as knowledge of gay bars in their home country which applicants may not be aware of if they have lived in anti-LGBTI societies. In addition, interpreters may also have an anti-LGBTI bias. However, the report points to how civil society support has significantly improved the handling of asylum cases and applicants’ openness towards asylum authorities.