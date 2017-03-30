Let’s talk about individual autonomy of people with autism

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.30

The ninth annual World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, 2017. This year’s theme is “Toward Autonomy and Self-Determination” in order to remember that the CRPD (Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities) recognizes the right of persons with disabilities to independence of person and to individual autonomy. Moreover, the CRPD highlights the right of persons with disabilities to “legal capacity on an equal basis with others and in all aspects of life“. For this occasion, in Italy, a special meeting will be held in Catania. It is organized by “La Casa di Toti” (Toti’s House), in collaboration with two Italian associations (“Un futuro per l’autismo” and “Autismo oltre Onlus”).



