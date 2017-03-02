Let’s help Mélanie become the first “weather woman” with Down’s Syndrome

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.02

Mélanie has Down’s Syndrome and her dream is to be the weather woman on TV. She decided to announce this desire online. Her target was to reach 100,000 Likes on Facebook. “I am different, but I want to show everyone that I can do many things”, her video announces on her dedicated page. In 24 hours, her supporters reached almost 200,000. And we can bet that by March 27th, the date that she proposed as the deadline for measuring the appreciation for her initiative, Mélanie will be ready, with microphone in hand, to explain to the public at large, the sun, rain, and clouds that might or might not appear in French skies.