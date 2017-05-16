Let nurses with dementia keep working

Let nurses with dementia keep workingby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.16
Nurses with dementia should be allowed to continue treating patients. Royal College of Nursing claims the move would set an example to society. They could be moved into roles involving less technical tasks such as helping train colleagues to provide better dementia care. At its congress in Liverpool yesterday the union voted to develop a strategy to ‘support’ nurses with dementia to continue nursing. But critics say there is a clear risk to patient safety if nurses with the illness administer the wrong drugs or become confused and aggressive. There are 850,000 people in the UK with dementia, but this is expected to rise to one million by 2021 as the population ages. An estimated 42,000 – almost 5 per cent of cases – have been diagnosed with early onset dementia, which occurs before the age of 65. Allowing nurses with the condition to work on would help those who develop it early.
In this case children cannot prevent father from marrying the caretakerIn Italy, children can’t impede a marriage between their father and his caretaker, if he is user of an administrator of support. In Italy an administrator of support is a legal instrument that allows children or relatives to manage the affairs of a person with certain mental/physical difficulties, but not Read More...
Study reveals possible prevention of Alzheimer’s lies in doing good for othersTo keep Alzheimer’s away, the secret is to do volunteer work. More than cross-word puzzles that strengthen the memory or sudoku to sharpen skills in logic, it is helping others that might reduce in half, the risk of developing this pathology in later years. Even only an hour a week Read More...
More music and less medicine for individuals with Alzheimer’sWith music therapy, individuals with Alzheimer’s relax and take less medicine. At least, that is what a recent study undertaken Brown University di Providence (USA) revealed, confirming results of previous studies. Their research involved an experiment conducted in a hundred of retirement homes on a national scale. Giving the residents headsets Read More...
A hi-tech solution for locating individuals with Alzheimer’s in JapanAn ultra-tech device that helps Japanese citizens find an individual with Alzheimer’s who is lost somewhere in the city. The device has been tested with success in the city of Kitakyushu. Service company ALSOK developed the product, Mimamori Tag, that is different from the uncomfortably large bracelets or GPS Read More...
Active gaming to prevent Alzheimer’sPlaying active videogames with grandchildren is a valid help to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. A truth coming from the University of Manchester, who carried out a study on a large sample of over 60. Results have showed that exergames, that require physical participation while playing the match, are more beneficial to Read More...
Robot-caretaker ensures pills are taken on timeMabu is the name of the robot that is destined to revolutionize medical assistance in the U.S. Its primary, but not exclusive function is to remind patients to take their pills or medicine. An increasingly important task, given the number of people who forget to take their medicine and who, therefore, put Read More...