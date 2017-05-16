Let nurses with dementia keep working

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.16

Nurses with dementia should be allowed to continue treating patients. Royal College of Nursing claims the move would set an example to society. They could be moved into roles involving less technical tasks such as helping train colleagues to provide better dementia care. At its congress in Liverpool yesterday the union voted to develop a strategy to ‘support’ nurses with dementia to continue nursing. But critics say there is a clear risk to patient safety if nurses with the illness administer the wrong drugs or become confused and aggressive. There are 850,000 people in the UK with dementia, but this is expected to rise to one million by 2021 as the population ages. An estimated 42,000 – almost 5 per cent of cases – have been diagnosed with early onset dementia, which occurs before the age of 65. Allowing nurses with the condition to work on would help those who develop it early.