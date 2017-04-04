Legoland launches two autism-friendly projects

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.04

After today, Legoland, one of the most famous theme parks in the world, joins other autism-friendly parks. At their headquarters, in Winter Haven, Florida, two important autsim-friendly initiatives were proposed for infants and children with this disorder. The First. èThe creation of 3 “quiet rooms”, spaces where the special visitors can play and make constructions with the famous colored blocks in an environment that is calmer and more relaxed than that of the rest of the park. Thanks, also to special headsets that eliminate surrounding noise, that often causes these problems. In addition, blankets, stuffed animals and soft toys will add to making this area even more comfortable and risk-free. The Second. A special pass that allows these kids to skip the lines and go directly to the major attractions. Seeing as standing for a long time, which can be as long as hours at his park, can cause autistic children a lot of stress and anxiety.