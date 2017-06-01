Lawyer who copies from internet acquitted

Lawyer who copies from internet acquittedby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.01
An aspiring lawyer in Italy copied text from the internet during a major exam. However a judge for preliminary hearings in an Italian court (Nocera Inferiore) deemed the case inadmissible, due to there being no crime committed. Despite confirming the similarity between the text used by the candidate in his licensing exam and the phrases present online, the judges cited that the behavior did not fall within that prohibited by a specific Italian law (art. 1, L. 475/1925), which specifically addresses the graphic reproduction of a work, which is done in such a way that makes it apparent, despite modest alterations, that the ideas expressed are not those originating with the author. In this case, however, though data from external sources were utilized, the exam demonstrated a personal, critical analysis of the data.
