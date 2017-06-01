Lawyer who copies from internet acquitted

Related:

Students choosing Medicine in Italy can have new career hopes Good news for young, aspiring physicians throughout Italy. According to the Italian union of doctors and public health managers, Anaao, more than 50,000 doctors will be retiring in the next 10 years. The resulting surplus of vacant positions will allow the new generations to find employment, something that has not been

Why WhatsApp is good for teenagers Social networks don't always create negative effects amongst the youngest. As is the case for WhatsApp groups. That may allow young people to express themselves in a different and more creative manner than, for example, in the classroom. This was the finding of a study published in AI&Society: Journal of Knowledge, Culture and

US workers sacrified 662 million vacation days More than half of all US employees (54%) didn't use all their days off last year, working a combined total of 662 million more days than required. According to a report from Project: Time Off. Almost 60% of US workers who don't take their allotted vacation say they fear the

The company that focuses on cats to increase its productivity Cats welcome in the office. This is the anti-stress solution profered by the Japanese company Ferray &Co designed for employees suffering from burnout. Each of them can clock in with their beloved feline, keep him on the desk, take care of him, play with him and get him purring. All

Blind recruitment is spreading in Italy Blind recruitment is spreading also in Italy. This is the practice of removing personally identifiable information from the resumes of applicants including their name, gender, age, education, so as to prevent discrimination and any possible unconscious prejudice. As reported by Hays, one of the world's leading recruitment experts, this technique