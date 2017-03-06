Latest perversion of adult day care centers

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.06

Every country has its traditions. Take Italy, for example, with its Adult Day Care centers that are popping up around the country. After its Rome opening, AB Nursery will now be opening its doors in Verona and Milan. These are safe, discreet places where these Adult Babies can feel free to let their minds wander and give in to their desire to feel as if they were infants again. Everything is organized like a real child-care structure: teachers, games, taking attendance, snack-time, even diaper changing. Which, the organizers are quick to point out, has nothing to do with having sexual contact with the caretaker assigned to this task. In addition, the guests, are asked to bring, among other things, no-slip socks, bib, pacifier, and bottle. And, just to make things exactly like the nursery schools of “once upon a time”, bad behavior or unacceptable language can result in expulsion. So that these Forever Peter Pans can be guaranteed an environment where all of the daily routines are left outside and inside they can find once again, the carefree life of a child.