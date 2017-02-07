Latest craze for young people in search of a “buzz”.

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.07

The latest adolescent craze for a good “high” is called dripping. Which consists of literally dripping the liquid contents of electronic cigarettes onto a heating element, to produce a gas that is much stronger than that produced by the usual inhalation, thanks to the more elevated temperature than is used with the standard cigarette-like object. With this gas, the effect of the nicotine is greatly enhanced and also rich with toxic chemicals, such as formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein. Researchers at Yale University were the ones to shed light on this phenomenon in the first study on the topic, which involved thousands of high school kids. The experts discovered that at least 1 out of 4 students had tried dripping. Two recommendations were explicitly stated in the body of the research. The first, was aimed at the e-cig users themselves, and warned them of the risks associated with these invisible but possibly fatal toxins. The second, was directed towards the manufacturers and invited them to consider developing products that would impede the possibility to alter them for alternative uses, such as dripping.