Larnaca International is the best airport in Europe

Larnaca International is the best airport in Europeby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.15
Larnaca International Airport wins 2017 Accessible Airport Award. The judges considered that the airport in Cyprus stands out for its remarkable accessible friendly initiatives, namely in terms of boarding equipment (e.g. the “Eagle lift” facilitates the boarding of wheelchairs) and in terms of the level of accessibility with regard to check-in machines and e-Gates. The judges also noted that Larnaca International Airport offers interesting additional features, such as sockets for electric wheelchairs, a free parking for 120 minutes and cooperation with Senior Travel Groups that have expertise on the accessibility for persons with reduced mobility, as well as much improved accessibility features on the airport website. This is a yearly award that aims to honour the best airport in Europe in terms of its level of accessibility as well as the range and the quality of the assistance services that it offers. The award is also intended to encourage other airports to continue their work on removing the barriers that people with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility can still face when travelling by air. Last year’s winner, Dublin Airport was highly commended for the continuing high quality of its accessibility services.
The list of autism-friendly airports is growing
Shannon Ireland’s autism-friendly airport has just been added to the list of others that already exists. Which is good news for families with autistic children who are planning their summer vacations. Seeing as over-crowed places with loud noises always represent huge challenges for them. Parents who change planes in Shannon, Read More.
Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilities
AccessiProf is the internet site dedicated to all teachers who have students with disabilities in their classrooms. Thanks to the French National Center for Distance Education (CNED), teachers can now take advantage of this digital support. The objective? To help teachers manage relationships with students who have handicaps in the Read More.
New step towards independence for visually impaired
Read Read is an initiative meant to make up for the lack of Braille teachers throughout the world. It enables visually impaired individuals to teach themselves this special system that was discovered at Harvard. The famous “raised dots” correspond to letters of the alphabet. Thanks to a new audio guide, Read More.
Hi-tech solution for helping deaf spectators enjoy theatre
New first-of-a kind, virtual helmet launched in Brazil for deaf theatre goers. Developed in collaboration with the telephone giant, Samsung, a camera inside a virtual helmet allows deaf spectators to see the stage and at the same time see subtitles that are produced after the camera has elaborated the images Read More.
Italy’s Basilicata region assists deaf citizens with innovative program
Give me a sign. In a nutshell, this perfectly describes the initiative launched in the Basilicata region of Italy. In fact, in all of the public hospitals in the region, an innovative, 24/7 professional service of sign-language interpreting will be offered for citizens who are deaf who want to communicate Read More.
KO for prejudice against blindness in a new video
A young boy looks like he’s a neighborhood bully or right of the local boxing club. With dark glasses and somewhat puzzling appearance, he seems to be someone not be messed with. But, appearances can steer you wrong. For the most part, this is the plot behind a very brief, Read More.