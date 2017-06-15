Larnaca International is the best airport in Europe

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.15

Larnaca International Airport wins 2017 Accessible Airport Award. The judges considered that the airport in Cyprus stands out for its remarkable accessible friendly initiatives, namely in terms of boarding equipment (e.g. the “Eagle lift” facilitates the boarding of wheelchairs) and in terms of the level of accessibility with regard to check-in machines and e-Gates. The judges also noted that Larnaca International Airport offers interesting additional features, such as sockets for electric wheelchairs, a free parking for 120 minutes and cooperation with Senior Travel Groups that have expertise on the accessibility for persons with reduced mobility, as well as much improved accessibility features on the airport website. This is a yearly award that aims to honour the best airport in Europe in terms of its level of accessibility as well as the range and the quality of the assistance services that it offers. The award is also intended to encourage other airports to continue their work on removing the barriers that people with disabilities and persons with reduced mobility can still face when travelling by air. Last year’s winner, Dublin Airport was highly commended for the continuing high quality of its accessibility services.