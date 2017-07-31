Large rise in forced marriage counselling for children in Britain

Related:

Summer TV programs are not suitable for the children In Italy, all of the morning programs on Channel 9 are not suitable for minors. With docu-fictions about the most heinous crimes that dissect humankind’s baser instincts and unimaginable cruelty, to the stories of infidelity with the worst type of selfishness and meanness. This is bad enough, but it is Read More.

547 children victims of violence in the choir of the Ratisbona Cathedral Between 1945 and the early 1990s, 547 children suffered violence in the choir of the Ratisbon Cathedral. To provide these numbers was Ulrich Weber, the lawyer appointed by the Church to shed light on this affair. The oldest choir of white voices in the world at that time was also Read More.

This is how the author of Harry Potter helps small orphans Eliminate the need for orphanages and homes for abandoned children over the next 20 years. J.K. Rowling, «mother» of Harry Potter has made this promise. To do this, she has created a foundation that improves the lives of abandoned children and disabled kids who do not receive the attention they Read More.

Justice system tries to save children of Mafia parents To help the children of fathers in the Mafia avoid being labled unfairly their entire lives, a new project has been launched. “Liberi di Scegliere” (Free to choose) was created by judge Roberto Di Bella, President of the court for minors in Italy’s city of Reggio Calabria. The objective is to take Read More.

No more child brides like in the time of Gangs of New York New York will no longer see child brides at the altar. A 1929 law still on the books in the Big Apple, that allowed minors to marry has been struck down. Though it seems like a medieval practice, surprisingly, between 2000 –2010, in the city that never sleeps, approximately 3900 newlyweds Read More.