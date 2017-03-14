Lack of training is the cause of unemployment among people with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.14

In France, young people with disabilities are four times less likely of going on to higher education. Subsequently they are at a disadvantage when it comes to finding employment. Unemployment among people with disabilities is in fact double that of the rest of the population. Given this situation, the Fédéeh Association has just published a white paper that will be sent to all candidates in the upcoming presidential elections. It contains 19 concrete measures divided into 5 main themes: the orientation in the studies, higher education, inclusion, equal access, the creation of real job opportunities. In addition to these there are further details, such as: inclusion of the subject of disability in the curriculum, financial compensation for students with disabilities, availability of teaching tools for schools. And also, support for parents and treatment of chronic pain.