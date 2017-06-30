Kids without Smartphone exposed to more web-related dangers

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.30

Trying to limit internet use among adolescence is counterproductive to protecting them against its dangers. At least this is the wisdom that has emerged from the British Education Policy Institute, that investigated how adolescents across The Channel use new devices such as Smartphones and tablets. Results indicated that despite the fact that excessive web use and over-use of new technological instruments exposes young people to more risks, paradoxically, it actually protects them too. For two reasons. The first. It helps them continually hone theirdigital skills, with which they learn to manage all of the options that these instruments and social networks present to them. And, in so doing, they are actually protecting themselves automatically from dangerous situations such as online bullying and threats, which they tend to block and subsequently report to the authorities. The second. They are able to build up a resistance to the emotional stress, depression and fear, that is often related to the dangers of the web.