Ketamine represents new frontier in elderly patients with depression

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.26

Katamine is a safe method for curing depression in the elderly. rimoAt least, these are the claims of the first study of its kind in the world, undertaken by the University of New South Wales, in which the substance was used in a population of over-60. Regarding its use for this specific disturbance, the benefits were already known, but on a younger population. In this study, researchers demonstrated Ketamine’s efficacy in this age group which had not been studied previously, and for which traditional therapies are often not adequate. Results indicated that after 6 moths of careful, controlled administration, 50% of the patients no longer had symptoms of depression. “Not only was ketamine well tollerated, but no patients experienced serious or problematic collateral effect. All that was necessary was a simple, subcutaneous injection“. Declared Professor Colleen Loo, principal investigator for the study. But, she was careful to add that the substance can cause strong hallucinations. Therefore, the medical community will need to be very cautious.