Justice system tries to save children of Mafia parents

Justice system tries to save children of Mafia parentsby Raffaele Nappi - 2017.07.06
To help the children of fathers in the Mafia avoid being labled unfairly their entire lives, a new project has been launched. “Liberi di Scegliere” (Free to choose) was created by judge Roberto Di Bella, President of the court for minors in Italy’s city of Reggio Calabria. The objective is to take care individuals who are under-18, with parents who are participate in the Mafia: to guarantee their independence, self-determination, and uprooting from the negative principles with which they were raised. Di Bella, since 2012, has saved over 40 young people between the ages of 12 – 14. By offering them a path, by participating in this experimental project that helps prevent marginality and also encourage social reintegration. On July 3rd, in this capital of the region of Calabria, the new framework agreement was signed by the participants in“Liberi di Scegliere” and all of the local institutions. Thanks to the assistance of the national government, it will be possible to offer “to the children of ‘ndrangheta an alternative way of life to the existence that profoundly impacted their lives since birth”, commented the Prefect Michele from the city of Bari, in the region of Puglia.
