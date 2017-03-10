Junk food kills more than 400,000 people each year

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.10

Junk food kills more than 400,000 people each year. The alarm was sounded by the American Heart Association in its latest study based on the comparison of health data of a sample of people over the last 25 years. Results have shown that Eating a diet lacking in healthy foods and/or high in unhealthy foods, that is Low intake of healthy foods such as nuts, vegetables, whole grains and fruits combined with higher intake of unhealthy dietary components, such as salt and trans-fat has increased the incidence of heart pathologies. Researchers also evaluated the degree to which leading dietary risk factors were linked to cardiovascular disease deaths:

- low intake of nuts and seeds (11.6 percent);

- low intake of vegetables (11.5 percent);

- low intake of whole grains (10.4 percent);

- excess salt (9 percent).