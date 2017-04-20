Joint custody in Italy has nothing to do with child support

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.20

In Italy, after a divorce is final and child support has been determined, the time spent with a parent has nothing to do with the amount of child support established by the court. The parent who pays the most for support is always the one who earns more: regardless of which parent spends more time with the child. For this reason, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a man to overturn an earlier sentence pronounced by the Court of Appeal of Venice, that maintained the amount of support at the same level that had been designated by the Court in Treviso. The Supreme Judges highlighted the fact that the amount of support is not influenced in any way by “the amount of time that a child spends with either of his/her parents”.