Johanna, the woman allergic to her husband

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.17

If her husband kisses her, she could die. This is not the plot of thriller, but the true story of Johanna Watkins, a 29-year-old American woman with a rare, serious, immune-system illness called Mast Cell Activation (MCAS). The pathology requires Johanna to stay far away from everything and everyone because even her husband Scott’s perfume, a dust particle, or the wrong food – could cause an allergic reaction that leads to anaphylactic shock. Johanna had this illness prior to getting married in 2013, but it has gotten worse. Now, she has to live separately (physically) from her husband, in an attic that has been outfitted with special filters that purify the air. She can communicate with Scott only by telephone or email and has to eat a restricted diet, based on only 15 foods. The only people to whom she is not “allergic” are her brothers, who need to take a shower and wear special clothes when visiting, in any event. They even have to be sure that they haven’t eaten certain foods that could trigger a response. Johanna’s story has gotten a lot of visibility over the web. Hopefully this will stimulate scientific research in an area that is not well known, and finding a cure will someday be possible.