Jealousy in LGBT community unbelievably treacherous

by Editorial Staff - 2016.12.21

“Revenge porn” in the USA is found more among the gay, lesbian and bisexual communities. While the national average is 4%, in terms of individuals who have had an ex-partner threaten to put X-rated photos and videos online, a recent study indicated that the figure among the LGBT community is more like 15%.The Americans who conducted the study wanted to investigate whether this phenomenon is more prevalent among the homosexual community compared to the rest of the population. The hypothesis that they have put forth as being perhaps the most credible, though not yet proven scientifically, is that the LGBT users of dating and sex apps are more apt to exchange “hot” images and video clips that, once the realtionship sours, become the best weapon in the hands of the enemy.