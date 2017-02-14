Jazz, the first transgender doll

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.14

Soon on the market, Jazz, the first transgender doll. Launched by Tonner Doll Company, it was inspired by the American Jazz Jennings who, now sixteen years old, was the youngest person in the world, in 2007, to come out as a transgender. The doll, that will be presented officially at the New York Toyfair on 18th February, will join the long list of “politically correct” toys, from curvy Barbie to Afroamerican doll, both produced by Mattel over the last two years.