It’s not by defering school lessons that children sleep and study more

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.28

Bad news for young sleepyheads. Postponing the beginning of school lessons is not the solution to sleep deprivation and bad grades. University of Surrey has dismantled recent theories on the subject in its recent study. According to experts, the cause of drowsiness and indolence in the morning is not the altered biological rhythm caused by hormone changes in adolescence but light exposure, especially artificial one, that of smartphones and tablets. Following a test involving a sample of teenagers, researchers observed that turning the lights down in the evening and off at night led to regular sleep and a peaceful awakening. Nothing or less to do with circadian rhythm.