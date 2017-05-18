It’s hate speech that ruins Italy’s classification on the EU Rainbow Map Lgbt

It’s hate speech that ruins Italy’s classification on the EU Rainbow Map Lgbtby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.18
Punctual, like on May 17th, each year, on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, the Rainbow Map is off the presses. The classification put together by the organization Ilga-Europe creates a snapshot of the conditions for gay people, lesbians, bisexuals, trans gender and intersex, taking into consideration the ability of each European nation to satisfy certain criteria: the presence of anti-discrimination legislation, the acknowledgement of gender, freedom of expression, punishment of hate speech, the ability for couples of the same sex to get married and adopt, etc. The country of the Old Continent that tops the list is, for the second year in a row, Malta, with an 88% rating. Followed by Norway (78%) and the U.K. (75%). To the contrary, those at the bottom of the classification are Armenia (with 7%), Russia (6%) and Azerbaijan (5%). The rating assigned to Italy is 27%. A score that puts the country in 32nd place with respect to 34th in 2016. A small step forward, thanks to civil union legislation that was passed last year, and some sentences that acknowledged parenthood rights for homosexual couples.
