Italy’s Veneto region says “no” to obligatory vaccines

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.14

Veneto has declared war on the new Italian law that requires obligatory vaccines. The Regional Board has already sent legal representatives of the region to contest the same law that it had introduced. “We are not against vaccines, nor do we want to challenge their scientific validity, but we are against the coercive means that have been adopted, which have left parents unsettled, and which will only serve to encourage their abandoning vaccinations altogether”, declared the president of the region, President Zaia. Who has insisted on full autonomy of decision making regarding preventive vaccinations, and who has reminded everyone that his was the first Italian region to abolish obligatory vaccines, already 10 years ago: resulting in 92.6% of children born in 2016 being covered by the Hexavalent vaccine, a significant increase from the historic 88.6% recorded in 2014. Hence, Zaia’s sharp criticism for the current drastic approach, which in his opinion, is counterproductive. Not to mention his not so favorable view of the fine of €7,500 imposed on parents who decide not to vaccinate their children, which evidently highlights the economic disparity among parents. Seeing as those with more money have the option to pay the penalty.