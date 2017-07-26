Italy’s Supreme Court declares no link between vaccines and autism

Related:

Slight autism risk link to antidepressants in pregnancy Children exposed to antidepressants during their mothers' pregnancies seem to have a slightly higher risk of autism. But publishing their findings on the British Medical Journal researchers said the results should not cause alarm, since the absolute risk of a child developing autism remains very small. More than 95% of Read More.

In this zoo children with autism won’t be scared The city of Akron (Ohio) has inaugurated its first autism-friendly zoo, the second one in the United States. After the successful experience of the zoological garden in Birmingham (Alabama), the state of Ohio has decided to give the same possibility to its little citizens with special needs. The zoo is, Read More.

Autistic girls have more difficulty with daily routines It has been revealed by an American study, published in the journal Autism Research that autistic girls have more difficulties than boys in performing common daily activities. From the data collected from a sample of parents, who were asked to assess the degree of independence of those with the spectrum Read More.

New app helps police assist victims with autism AutismTalk is the first app created for Law and Order professionals who might need to come to the aid of someone with autism. Communication with the person in need of assistance will be in the form of images of the parts of the body that could be involved in a trauma or injury. In Read More.

Good news for Spanish individuals with disabilities hoping to wed From now on, in Spain, there will no longer be obstacles for individuals with disabilities who want to get married. Currently, a new civil code is replacing an earlier discriminatory regulation. One that required individuals with mental, sensorial, or intellectual handicaps to present a doctor’s note attesting to their ability to Read More.