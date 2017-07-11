Italy’s new work vouchers

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.11

Options for taking on occasional projects (i.e. non-steady employment) in Italy have changed. The old “voucher” system has been substituted with two other procedures. The first is a family book, for individuals who do not have a formal professions or work in any given commercial enterprise. In this category, only family members can use this book for the following types of activities:

• small domestic projects, including gardening, clearing or maintenance;

• assistance at home with babies, elderly, ill individuals or people with disabilities;

• private tutoring;

For all other categories, including those with not more than 5 full-time, permanent employees, and the Public Administration, there are contracts for occasional employment.

As of yesterday, July 10th, an online service was established for those who wish to request these new options, in 4 simple steps:

1) record the name of employer;

2) indication on the part of the worker as to which type of work scenario he/she wishes to choose for his/her retribution;

3) provide data on the part of the worker for the procedure of communicating occasional jobs;

4) direct payment on the part of the Italian Social Security Institute (INPS) within the 15th of the month following completion of the job by worker.