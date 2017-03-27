Italy’s marijuana legislation might lie somewhere between prohibition and laisse-faire

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.27

Regarding marijuana use, an approach somewhere between prohibition and laissez-faire might be the right way. Maybe something like the law chosen by the young Canadian Premier, Justin Trudeau: a “moderate legalization” of cannabis that attempts to eliminate the current political approach of repression and criminalization of recreational use of “light drugs”, without falling in the trap of the extreme opposite, like, for example, California: where there are absolutely no limits placed on production, promotion, sales and purchases of marijuana and its derivatives.

Key to the success of this new system is a type of Executive Guarantor that oversees the legalization, inspired by Bill Blairs, ex-Head of Toronto Police Force, who holds this position currently. The Canadian Prime Minister’s right hand man. With his 40 years of experience in Law and Order enforcement, he will be responsible for oversseing three areas:

Prevention. The new regulations intend to launch powerful awareness campaigns to users who are still minors (who represent ¼ of current consumers) for whom marijuana use is still prohibited.

Sales. Producers and resellers of cannabinoids will be forced to follow very clear and precise guidelines: no advertising and generic packaging. Sales are prohibited in places where alcohol and cigarettes are sold. Taxation will be directly related to the amount of THC (active ingredient) of the marijuana.

Repression. An aggressive anti-hard-drug campaign will persist. The aim here is to send a loud message that legalization of cannabis should in no way be confused with condoning all types of drug use.