Italy’s female workers are not discriminated against

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.07

In Italy, the wage gap between men and women is among the lowest in Europe. Strange but true. Faced with an EU average of 16.3%, the pay gap between male and female is 5.5%. According to the latest Eurostat data, the countries that are doing worse than Italy are also the richest and most advanced in Europe. France has a big gap of 15.8%, the UK 20.8%, Spain 14.9%. Not to mention the “virtuous” Germany where the female workers, compared to their male counterparts, earn on average 22% less. And why is this data, for many surprising ways, the European statistical institute tables say little or nothing. It may, perhaps, suggest that, unlike Italy, in many other nations to career women are offered various solutions (eg part-time) for reconciling the timing of life and work, giving up, however, in a part of salary at the end of the month.