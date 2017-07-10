Italy’s birth rate lowest in Europe

Related:

How many Italian couples have problems with infertility? In Italy, 20% of couples have problems with infertility. A percentage that is continually increasing and of great concern, seeing as 20 years ago it was half that figure. In 40% of the cases, the problems can be traced to the female and in 40% to the male, with 20% Read More.

How many Italian births occur thanks to heterologous fertilization? In 2015, as many as 601 babies were born thanks to heterologous fertilization. This is the first time that data regarding this type of fecundation in Italy has been presented. In fact, the figures were highlighted in the annual report published by the Ministry of Health regarding the implementation of Read More.

The right to artificial insemination for all women has finally arrived All women should have the right to medically assisted procreation, including lesbians and singles. At least that is what the experts making up the French Ethical Committee pronounced. Convinced that the laws of the country must keep pace with social change, with particular attention to the role of women. As Read More.

How many Italian women suffer from post-partum depression? It has been estimated that between 10% - 20% of women in Italy suffer from post-partum depression. While 1 in 7 experiences anxiety after having given birth to her child. Loss of appetite, sadness, insomnia, lack of energy and irritability are the most common symptoms. But, some women can also Read More.

More women over 35 have abortions than teenagers In England and Wales more abortions were performed last year on women approaching middle age than on teenagers. Official figures from the Department of Health show steadily rising numbers of abortions among over 35s that have now overtaken those among teens. Abortions among women over 35, counted at 28,562 in Read More.