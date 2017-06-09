Italy’s Basilicata region assists deaf citizens with innovative program

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.06.09

Give me a sign. In a nutshell, this perfectly describes the initiative launched in the Basilicata region of Italy. In fact, in all of the public hospitals in the region, an innovative, 24/7 professional service of sign-language interpreting will be offered for citizens who are deaf who want to communicate with doctors. Veasyt Live! is a video-call service that guarantees someone on hand in real-time when necessary, thanks to the availability of the best interpreters situated remotely throughout Italy. This way, the deaf citizen and physician are able to communicate effectively and without having to wait. The project was undertaken by the public healthcare system of Matera, Italy, and developers from an Italian university, Università Ca’ Foscari of Venice. From the month of June, 17 regional hospitals will be able to offer the service. “Our objective is to make sure that individuals who are deaf will be guaranteed the best medical care”, states a document published by the region.