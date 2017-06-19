Italy’s astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, shares #NoPanic rules with high-school seniors

Italy’s astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, shares #NoPanic rules with high-school seniorsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.19
Samantha Cristoforetti, Italy’s first female astronaut, sends her good luck wishes to high-school seniors taking the state maturity exam. Italy’s Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) included her advice in its anti-panic campaign. Cristoforetti’s three words of advice for nervous students preparing for the exam: motivation, serenity and awareness. Most of all, she advises, be sure to prepare as best as you can for something that is as important as this. By being relaxed and well rested, and approaching it with confidence, and not getting distracted by a million things other than the exam. For example, thinking about what used to be or what will be. Once you’ve gotten past this fundamental milestone, and you have your much awaited diploma in hand, remember you are now a young adult and don’t let anyone get away with trying to talk to you as if you were a young kid.
