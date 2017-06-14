Italy’s 5 Stelle Movement’s platform smacks of Bossi’s Northern League rhetoric

Italy’s 5 Stelle Movement’s platform smacks of Bossi’s Northern League rhetoricby Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.06.14
In politics, the best defense is not always an attack. A perfect example of which is the anti-immigrant move yesterday advanced by Grillo-Raggi of Italy’s 5 Stelle Movement (M5S), which not only smacks of the country’s old Northern League’s style, but also risks giving 5 Stelle a hand in making a goal against their own team. Because, it loudly and clearly exposed the party’s two greatest limitations.
The first, the complete superficiality and emptiness of the Movement’s strategy. From the anti-establishment fanaticism packaged as a “new” platform, one would never have expected such an old-style political move. Apparently an attempt to do some housecleaning back at headquarters, after the recent, huge electoral flop. In grand “Bossinian” style (Bossi, original founder of Italy’s Northern League). This interpretation is backed up by two, not well-thought-out events:
a) Virginia Raggi’s letter to Rome’s Prefect, asking him to block all new arrivals of immigrants to the capital. Immediately rejected by the Interior Minister, Marco Minniti, who simply reminded Mayor Raggi that every city is held to welcome a given number of immigrants, not on the base of one’s whim at the moment, but according to the quota established by the re-distribution agreement, signed on July 10, 2014, by the National Association of Italian Municipalities. The most unbelievable aspect of this communication sent by Rome’s leader is that, in addition to its being totally superficial, it was sent on a very specific and noteworthy day: while she was racking her brains to write it, in the same exact hours, even though arriving inexcusably late, the European Commission commended Italy’s emergency efforts to rescue immigrants, and, then, promptly announced the launching of procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland for their infractions: not having welcomed even one of the refugees who had landed on Italy’s or Greek’s shores;
b) The attack against the Rom made by the “shadow Mayor”. The witch-hunt against the big, bad, gypsy enemy, is reminiscent of one of the worst chapters in history that took place in the last century. The leader of the M5S talks and talks incessantly, but has no idea what to do. Even less than 2 weeks ago, the municipality of Rome presented with bells and whistles, the inclusion of the Rom, in a maxi-proposal, of which all traces have already been totally lost.
The second, the Grillo-Raggi attack is proof again that the 5 Stelle Movement represents the Right, pure and simple. In fact, we had declared already years ago, that instead of being a populist movement, they appeared to be more like what Velio Spano described as “Facism in a clown’s suit”.
If this is an accurate snapshot of the situation, then, the hypothesis of an M5S-Lega Nord alliance for the next election is not so farfetched. Everyone will live “happily ever after”. Except, we will be waiting to see the underlying philosophy at the base of their program: the real, not virtual one, that is.
Arrivals from Libya reminiscent of those of Haitians in Florida
Here we publish the second part of the discussion of the migration chaos in the Mediterranean with Michael S. Teitelbaum, Foreign Affairs columnist, Harvard Law School researcher and Vice-President of the Parliamentary Commission for the reform of American immigration. Q. Is it possible to compare the thousands of Cubans who arrived Read More.
Illegal immigrants in America that would not have been expected
Not only Mexicans, but also many Canadians are illegal immigrants in America. The news is equally surprising and authoritative, coming directly from the American Department of National Security. Armed with the data, it has studied a relatively unknown category of illegal citizens, those who enter the country legally, more often Read More.
Super American expert defends the EU-Turkey refugee agreement
The EU-Turkey agreement is a reference model to deal with the refugee crisis. Michael S. Teitelbaum, Foreign Affairs columnist, Harvard Law School researcher, and Vice-President of the parliamentary commission for USA immigration reform is convinced of this. Q. Could you please explain why, in your opinion, the UE-Turkey agreement regarding immigration, or Read More.
The State should not delegate immigration policy to NGOs
The Senate Defence Commission has unanimously approved and presented yesterday the results of fact-finding research concerning the emergency operations of NGOs in the Mediterranean. We asked Professor Marco Lombardi of the Università Cattolica of Milan for his opinion. Question: What do you think about the conclusions of the Senate Defence Read More.
Human traffickers are not the only ones who benefit from illegal immigration
Clandestinity is one of the major injustices of immigration. For those who get rich from it, who take advantage of it, and most of all, for those who punish it. It is a sum zero phenomenon. Rewarding some and condemning others. It gives to one that which it robs from Read More.
Human traffickers betting on Bangladesh market left Syrians stranded at home
The fact that immigrants from Bangladesh represent the highest number of illegal immigrants in Italy, describes better than any words, the enormous dimension of the immigration phenomenon unfolding in the waters of the Mediterranean. According to a journalistic account published in the British newspaper, The Independent, in fact, of the Read More.