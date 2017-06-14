Italy’s 5 Stelle Movement’s platform smacks of Bossi’s Northern League rhetoric

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.06.14

In politics, the best defense is not always an attack. A perfect example of which is the anti-immigrant move yesterday advanced by Grillo-Raggi of Italy’s 5 Stelle Movement (M5S), which not only smacks of the country’s old Northern League’s style, but also risks giving 5 Stelle a hand in making a goal against their own team. Because, it loudly and clearly exposed the party’s two greatest limitations.

The first, the complete superficiality and emptiness of the Movement’s strategy. From the anti-establishment fanaticism packaged as a “new” platform, one would never have expected such an old-style political move. Apparently an attempt to do some housecleaning back at headquarters, after the recent, huge electoral flop. In grand “Bossinian” style (Bossi, original founder of Italy’s Northern League). This interpretation is backed up by two, not well-thought-out events:

a) Virginia Raggi’s letter to Rome’s Prefect, asking him to block all new arrivals of immigrants to the capital. Immediately rejected by the Interior Minister, Marco Minniti, who simply reminded Mayor Raggi that every city is held to welcome a given number of immigrants, not on the base of one’s whim at the moment, but according to the quota established by the re-distribution agreement, signed on July 10, 2014, by the National Association of Italian Municipalities. The most unbelievable aspect of this communication sent by Rome’s leader is that, in addition to its being totally superficial, it was sent on a very specific and noteworthy day: while she was racking her brains to write it, in the same exact hours, even though arriving inexcusably late, the European Commission commended Italy’s emergency efforts to rescue immigrants, and, then, promptly announced the launching of procedures against the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland for their infractions: not having welcomed even one of the refugees who had landed on Italy’s or Greek’s shores;

b) The attack against the Rom made by the “shadow Mayor”. The witch-hunt against the big, bad, gypsy enemy, is reminiscent of one of the worst chapters in history that took place in the last century. The leader of the M5S talks and talks incessantly, but has no idea what to do. Even less than 2 weeks ago, the municipality of Rome presented with bells and whistles, the inclusion of the Rom, in a maxi-proposal, of which all traces have already been totally lost.

The second, the Grillo-Raggi attack is proof again that the 5 Stelle Movement represents the Right, pure and simple. In fact, we had declared already years ago, that instead of being a populist movement, they appeared to be more like what Velio Spano described as “Facism in a clown’s suit”.

If this is an accurate snapshot of the situation, then, the hypothesis of an M5S-Lega Nord alliance for the next election is not so farfetched. Everyone will live “happily ever after”. Except, we will be waiting to see the underlying philosophy at the base of their program: the real, not virtual one, that is.